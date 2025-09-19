Arunachal; NABARD Inaugurates Rural Haat at Diyun, Launches JIVA Natural Farming Project in Namsai

NAMSAI- In a major push to strengthen rural livelihoods and promote sustainable farming, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) inaugurated a Rural Haat at Diyun and launched the JIVA Natural Farming Project at Mahadevpur in Namsai district today.

The Rural Haat at Diyun, inaugurated by S.V. Ranga Rao, General Manager of NABARD Arunachal Pradesh, provides farmers and women SHGs with a safe, permanent market space to sell agricultural, horticultural, handloom, handicraft, and livestock products.

Supported by NABARD and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Society (BLCCT) with Krishisparsh Agro Producer Company Ltd., the facility is equipped with storage rooms, office space, toilets, compost pits, and parking.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Ranga Rao said the Haat will “boost incomes and encourage farmers to adopt commercial agriculture,” advising them to learn from successful models in other states.

Kamal Roy, AGM NABARD, noted that the Haat would also promote financial inclusion in rural areas, while Assistant Commissioner Abraham Modi praised the initiative as a step towards resilience and healthy food systems.

Also Read- CO Kamporijo Clarifies Land Acquisition Rules for 1720 MW Kamala Hydro Project

On the same day, NABARD launched the JIVA Project, an agroecology-based initiative promoting natural farming under watershed and tribal development programmes at Mahadevpur. Implemented by NOSAAP as the Project Facilitating Agency, JIVA emphasizes knowledge-intensive, low-input, sustainable agriculture.

Chau Athina Chauhai, CEO of NOSAAP, gave a detailed presentation on JIVA, while Ranga Rao encouraged farmers to adopt natural farming and visited NABARD-supported WADI projects.

To further empower farmers, innovative “Sabji Coolars” developed with IIT Bombay’s support were distributed — low-cost, water-based cooling units that reduce post-harvest losses without electricity.

The day’s events marked a new chapter for Namsai farmers, combining improved markets, sustainable agriculture, and grassroots innovations to improve incomes and quality of life.