Arunachal: CO Kamporijo Clarifies Land Acquisition Rules for 1720 MW Kamala Hydro Project

RAGA- Circle Officer (CO) Kamporijo and Nodal Officer of the 1720 MW Kamala Hydro Electric Project (KHEP), Balo Shakak, on Thursday addressed a press conference at the Raga Press Club to clear doubts over the land acquisition process and restrictions in place.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh, through its Department of Land Management, issued a Preliminary Notification on 11 September 2025, followed by a Prohibition Order from the Kamle District Administration, covering 1915.0904 sq. mtr. of land in Kamporijo earmarked for the project.

Shakak stated that the acquisition will be carried out under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013.

He explained that under Section 11(4) of the Act, no transaction—such as sale, purchase, gift, lease, or mortgage—can take place on the notified land.

Similarly, no new construction, plantation, or developmental work is allowed without prior approval of the Collector. Any violation will be deemed null and void, with structures treated as compensation-oriented assets only.

Outlining the acquisition steps, Shakak said the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) under Section 4(1) has been completed, followed by the public hearing (Section 5) and the draft SIA publication (Section 6). He further noted that special provisions under Section 10 will apply in cases of multiple-cropping land.

“The message is clear and loud from the District Administration—no fresh activities like construction or plantation will be entertained after the Prohibition Order. Violators will face strict legal action,” he cautioned.