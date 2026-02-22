Arunachal: Viral Video Sparks Row at Anini Resort in Dibang Valley

ANINI: Residents and resort owners in Anini, located in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district near the India–China border, have expressed concern after a viral video surfaced showing an alleged confrontation involving tourists at a local resort, sparking debate on responsible tourism and respect for indigenous culture.

The incident reportedly took place on February 20, 2026, at Mishmi Hills Resort, where management alleged misconduct by four visitors from Gujarat. According to a public statement issued by the resort, guests were informed upon arrival about a standard policy prohibiting outside food and beverages within the premises — a rule the management said is maintained for safety, hygiene and operational reasons.

The resort claimed that the situation escalated after staff reiterated the policy, alleging abusive, racist and disrespectful behaviour directed at employees. Management further alleged property damage and attempts to intimidate staff by citing influential connections.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show nighttime arguments, with guests reportedly moving around the property while engaged in heated exchanges. The footage has drawn widespread attention online, prompting strong reactions from locals and tourism stakeholders.

Residents in the region said the alleged behaviour contradicts the long-standing culture of tribal hospitality and mutual respect practiced in the area. Resort owners stressed that while tourists are warmly welcomed in the remote border district, visitors are expected to honour local customs and community values.

In its statement, the resort emphasised that the community is peace-loving and urged harmony and responsible conduct from travellers. Observers noted that the incident has sparked a broader discussion on cultural awareness and sustainable tourism practices in sensitive ecological and tribal regions.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding any legal proceedings, and the matter remains under public discussion as the video continues to circulate widely.