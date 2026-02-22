Arunachal

Arunachal: One Dead, Three Injured in Shi-Yomi Gorge Accident

A businessman from Aalo died and three others were seriously injured after an SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Yapik village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district.

Last Updated: 22/02/2026
1 minute read
AI generated Representational Image

TATO: One person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries after an SUV plunged into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Yapik village when four occupants were travelling towards Aalo in West Siang district. According to Tato police station officer-in-charge Sunny Wangsu, the vehicle reportedly skidded off the road between midnight and 1 am and fell approximately 70–80 metres into the gorge.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Sain (40), a businessman from Aalo. His body has been sent to the district hospital at Tato for post-mortem examination, officials said.

Police confirmed that the three injured passengers were rescued and shifted to Aalo Zonal Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition was described as serious but stable.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether road conditions, visibility or mechanical factors contributed to the incident. The mishap has once again highlighted safety concerns on hilly roads in the region, particularly during late-night travel.

