Youth Delegation Visits Arunachal Assembly

ITANAGAR- A delegation of 37 youth participants under the Inter State Youth Exchange Programme of MY Bharat, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, visited the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar on February 25, 2026, as part of an educational and cultural exposure tour aimed at strengthening democratic awareness and national integration.

The Inter State Youth Exchange Programme seeks to promote cultural understanding and civic engagement by enabling young participants to experience the social, cultural and administrative systems of different states. Organisers said the visit provided the delegation with an opportunity to observe the functioning of democratic institutions and interact with constitutional authorities.

Also Read- APSHRC Holds Human Rights Outreach in Pongchau

During the interaction, Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte addressed the participants, highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s rich tribal diversity and its role as a reflection of India’s unity in diversity. He encouraged the youth to explore remote villages in the state to gain firsthand exposure to indigenous traditions and community life, while urging them to carry forward the message of national integration and democratic responsibility.

The delegation also toured the Assembly Library and Museum, where they were introduced to legislative history, parliamentary procedures and the functioning of the state legislature. Officials said the exposure aimed to deepen participants’ understanding of democratic governance and institutional processes.

Also Read- Report Highlights Challenges Facing State Journalists

Chau Zingnu Namchum, MLA and Advisor to the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, facilitated the visit and extended support to the initiative. On behalf of MY Bharat, Deputy Director Gopesh Pandey presented a token of appreciation to the Speaker, stating that such institutional visits help nurture informed and socially responsible youth. District Youth Officer Pawan Kumar Rao encouraged participants to apply their learning experiences in promoting unity and cultural harmony.

Observers note that youth exchange programmes have increasingly been used as platforms for fostering national cohesion, especially by providing young citizens with direct exposure to governance structures and cultural diversity across states.