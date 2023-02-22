Arunachal: Let us take SBM, JJM programmes on mission mode- DC Bamin Nime

ZIRO- Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime called upon the people to take the Govt’s SBM and JJM programme on a mission mode and sought cooperation from all the stakeholders to make it successful.

Addressing the participants at the Awareness Programme on Primary Solid Waste Segregation and Management and Jal Jeevan Mission ( JJM ) at Hong village here yesterday, the DC exhorted the people of the district to change their mindset on garbage disposal system and appealed them to strictly follow the rules laid down for segregation of primary solid wastes.

When we segregate the garbages according to their categories into solid, metals or glass and place them in their respective dustbins, it makes the job of the collecting UD & Housing officials easy to collect and dispose them off to the secondary garbage dumping site. However, problem lies when people mix up the garbage and place them under one dustbin which makes the job of the garbage collector difficult and tedious. Hence, people need to be sensible and cooperate with the garbage collection agency by segregating their garbage and placing them correctly at their designated dustbins, he appealed.

Organized by the Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) in collaboration with the District Administration and Farmer’s Training Centre Ziro, similar awareness camps would also be conducted in villages of Hari, Bulla and Tajang, Hija and Diibo as well.

AWAZ President Hibu Lily informed that the programme was conducted to commemorate the upcoming International Women’s Day on 8th March. The awareness camps would be held till 4th March and a mass tree plantation drive would be conducted at Biiri road on way to Seeh Lake during the International Women’s Day, she informed.

President of Tani Supung Dukung (TSD), the apex body of Apatani H.K Shalla, Hong village (Niichi Nitti) ZPM Tapi Habung, presidents of Apatani Youth Association and Apatani Student Union and villagers of Hong village attended the camp.

Technical sessions comprised deliberation on Jal Jeevan Mission by an official from UD & Housing Department, Primary Solid Waste Segregation and Management by a consultant from UD & Housing Department and Kitchen Waste Management and composting by Assistant Area Manager of Crisil Foundation Debia Nana.