Arunachal

Arunachal: Police bust Naga Rebels camp in Changlang

Police have also recovered arms and ammunitions from this camp of the Eastern Naga National Government ( ENNG ).

Last Updated: February 23, 2023
CHANGLANG-   The Arunachal Pradesh police on Thursday raided and destroyed a camp of Naga rebels along the Indo-Myanmar border in Changlang district. Police have also recovered arms and ammunitions from this camp of the Eastern Naga National Government  ( ENNG ).

As soon as the Arunachal Pradesh police got information about this camp, the Special Task Force (STF) of the police and the Changlang police raided the camp on Thursday morning itself. A senior police officer said that the objectionable activities of this insurgent group were on the police radar for several months. It was necessary to act to eliminate the threat posed by this group. The police made a strategy in this regard and carried out the operation successfully.

This is the first major operation conducted by the police against insurgents, State Task Force (STF) Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

On receipt of information about the presence of cadres of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENGG) at Lungpang village, a plan was formulated by IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa to bust the camp.

It was then implemented by Changlang Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo and Singh, along with a team of STF and district police.

A recee was conducted near the camp on Wednesday during which five suspected insurgents were spotted, the SP said.

A controlled offensive was mounted in the area on Thursday morning as a result of which the rebels were forced to abandon the hideout, Singh said.

The team recovered one AK 47 rifle, a M 16 rifle, a hand grenade, six magazines, ammunition, and documents from the camp, Singh said.  The camp was then destroyed by police personnel.

The outfit had been on the radar of the state police for a few months now, and to counter the threat posed by the rebels, a strategy was evolved for necessary action, Singh added. ( with agency input )

