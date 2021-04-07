Arunachal: Mopin celebrated at 2nd AAP Bn HQ in Aalo

AALO- The 2nd AAP Bn HQ at Aalo officers and staffs belonging all religions & tribes celebrated Mopin Festival according to the traditional and customary ways of Galo at BHQ today on 7 April 2021, informed Tumme Amo, Commandant, 2nd Bn AAP.

Adv. Kento Jini, MLA cum Advisor, Law & Justice Government of A.P. graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Moki Loyi, the Deputy Commissioner, West Siang Dist as Guest of Honour, retired Commandant Reli Loyi, Rtd.S.P. Doge Jini, Rtd AC/Dy.S.P. Kemmar Kamsi and Rtd.Inspr. Medo Payum also attended the occasion as special guests.

Tumme Amo Commandant 2nd AAP Bn BHQ Aalo submitted the six points memorandum including (I) approach road from R.P.Gate to family line/barracks (ii) Street Light at 2nd BN complex (iii) boundary wall with drainage system (iv) renovation of old Drill Shed (v) renovation of existing badminton Hall (vi) bore well with overhead tank.

He also thanked the former Minister & Ex MLA Jarkar Gamlin for carrying out lots of development works at BHQ including 2 storied school building, badminton hall, Dere(Community Hall) and also for donating a mithun for Mopin.

MLA cum Advisor Law and Justice Government of A.P assured to fulfill the all the six genuine points. He also donated a mithun and Rs 30,000/ cash for the Bn Mopin Committee.

The celebrations ended with the bara khana (community feast) with vote of thanks by the Secretary of the organising committee.