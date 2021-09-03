ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal- SSB apprehends one person with 40 kg Ganja from Samphung 

September 3, 2021
KALAKTANG- The troops of Sashastra Sema Bal (SSB)  has arrested one person with 40  kg ganja, from Samphung, 8.5 km from Bhutan, near Kalaktang in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, informed a SSB officer.

On the basis of specific input  BOP Samphung of  61 Bn SSB has  launched a special Mobile check Post on Thursday at OKSRT Road near BOP Samphung under  command of ASI(GD) L.C. Arya. alongwith 7 others under kalaktang PS of West- kameng  district.

At around 10:30 pm, the operation party seized  a Ganja (cannabis ) loaded car bearing no. AS01X 3592  and recovered 40 kgs. pressed cannabis packed in 6 bags, from the vehicle.  The seized Ganja was supposed to delivered to someone in Shergaon, the apprehended persons said during introgation.

In this connection the party  apprehended 1 person namely- Lang Norbu (31), resident of Village Brokpalenchen of West Kameng. A android mobile, Indian rupees- 500/- also recovered from his possession.

The ADC kalaktang and  OC kalaktang PS  were also  came to BOP Samphung for further interrogation.  Seized items and apprehended person handed over to local police station

