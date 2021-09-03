Arunachal- SSB apprehends one person with 40 kg Ganja from Samphung 

ADVERTISEMENT

KALAKTANG- The troops of Sashastra Sema Bal (SSB) has arrested one person with 40 kg ganja, from Samphung, 8.5 km from Bhutan, near Kalaktang in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, informed a SSB officer.

On the basis of specific input BOP Samphung of 61 Bn SSB has launched a special Mobile check Post on Thursday at OKSRT Road near BOP Samphung under command of ASI(GD) L.C. Arya. alongwith 7 others under kalaktang PS of West- kameng district.

At around 10:30 pm, the operation party seized a Ganja (cannabis ) loaded car bearing no. AS01X 3592 and recovered 40 kgs. pressed cannabis packed in 6 bags, from the vehicle. The seized Ganja was supposed to delivered to someone in Shergaon, the apprehended persons said during introgation.

In this connection the party apprehended 1 person namely- Lang Norbu (31), resident of Village Brokpalenchen of West Kameng. A android mobile, Indian rupees- 500/- also recovered from his possession.

The ADC kalaktang and OC kalaktang PS were also came to BOP Samphung for further interrogation. Seized items and apprehended person handed over to local police station