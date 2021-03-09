Arunachal: CM visits Deepak Nabam Living Home

ITANAGAR- Overwhelmed with emotion witnessing the services rendered by the Deepak Nabam Living Home here, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced a donation of Rs 50 lakhs from his personal account.

Situated at Senki View here, Deepak Nabam Living Home (Half-way Home for mental disability) is home to mentally disturbed, orphans, destitute, old-age people and addicts run by Deepak Nabam and his wife Protima Nabam exclusively by themselves without any assistance from the government or any organization.

“It was in January this year, my second son’s birthday. I asked one of my personal staff to look out for a destitute home or an orphanage in the state capital doing commendable job and offer some amount for a grand meal to the inmates. He selected Deepak Nabam Living Home,” Khandu recounted.

He went on to disclose that his personal staff brought back few video clips from the institute and shared with him.

“What I saw shook my conscience. I never knew someone was doing such great service to humanity. I saw that there were many inmates but the living condition and the infrastructure was vey poor. Literally, it broke my heart,” Khandu said.

He then enquired around and was shocked to know that the Home received no funds or assistance from any central or state government schemes. It was being solely run by Deepak Nabam from his own resources with some assistance from few well-wishers.

“I then decided to visit the Home. Our government is committed to welfare of destitute, orphans, old-age people and addicts equally just like other citizens,” Khandu revealed.

Going around the Home and interacting with the inmates, Khandu lauded Deepak Nabam, his wife and the volunteers for their yeoman services. He though felt the urgency to improve the Home’s infrastructure with proper facilities.

“Creating infrastructure is not a big deal for the government but what matters is upkeep, proper use and sustenance of the created infrastructure,” he said.

Khandu assured to fulfill all requirements of the Home like a common kitchen, male ward, flood protection, security fencing, drainage, etc and expressed confidence that these assets would be put to good use by Deepak Nabam.

He said that many such NGOs are doing great service to humanity across the state, which need handholding by the government. He said in the ensuing e-Pragati meeting, he would direct all deputy commissioners to submit the list of such NGOs so that government can decide a mechanism to help them through the department of Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA).

He informed that the state government would offer grant-in-aid to such NGOs instead of the in-practice Corpus Fund. He claimed low interest rates of Corpus Funds offered by banks hardly benefit the concerned NGO.

“Deepak Nabam is doing a great job but he alone cannot sustain. He has done to the limit of his personal resources. Now the government has to step in and all well-to-do citizens need to chip in. We throw huge amounts of money in politics, can’t we contribute a little to such NGOs?” Khandu wondered.

The Chief Minister along with Alo Libang, Minister Health and SJETA, and officials inaugurated a newly constructed Half-way Home building besides flagging off an ambulance.

Established in 2015, the Home has so far provided shelter to 1500 inmates along the years. Many recovered or found a home and left. For 160 inmates the Home still is their only hope and shelter.