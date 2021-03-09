Assam:  2 Cyclists Killed In Road Accident in Balipara

BALIPARA- Two cyclists were killed in a road accident in Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened after a speeding vehicle collided with the duo, killing them on the spot. The vehicle reportedly belonged to the chairperson of East Kameng Zilla Parishad of Arunachal Pradesh.

The details of deceased persons are yet to be identified.

This is devloping story; more details awaited