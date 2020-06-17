Itanagar: CC pavement road under Smart City Project discussed

Itanagar- A coordination meeting was convened under the chairmanship of local MLA Techi Kaso in the chamber of the Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom today to discuss the construction of CC pavement road in various sectors of Capital Region under Smart City Project and schemes of various works deptt to work out modalities for the widening of the roads and eviction carried out wherever required.

During the meeting it was decided that CC Pavements being constructed in various sectors of ICR have to be executed in accordance with the width of the sector roads as already notified by the govt. The executing departments were directed to submit the names of the projects alongwith the locations to the ADM-cum-CEO, Itanagar Talo Potom for carrying out evictions, if there are any obstructions for widening of the roads.

The MLA called for proper coordination amongst all the working departments and also urged them to cooperate with each other especially while shifting of utilities to ensure that the works are carried out smoothly.

The DC informed that Review meeting would be conducted from time to time amongst all the works departments for proper coordination and execution of the works.

Besides other police officer and magistrates, the EEs of APWD, Div A, B Itanagar and Naharlagun, EEs of Power, PHED, Smart City, RWD attended the meeting besides Pravimal Abhishek, Municipal Commissioner cum CEO of the Smartcity Itanagar.