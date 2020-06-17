PLA’s regular patrolling inside Arunachal Pradesh posing threat to India- Tapir Gao

Itanagar- Bharatiya Janta Party Member of Parliament from Arunachal East, Tapir Gao, has claimed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been regularly patrolling inside Arunachal Pradesh, posing a great threat to India.

Gao told The Print that it is time for action on the border for the integrity and security of the country. “The Chinese are still active along the international border and the government of India should be ready for any kind of eventualities not only in Arunachal Pradesh but even in Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” Gao said.

Gao also expressed concern over Monday’s Galwan Valley incident, which resulted in at least 20 deaths on the Indian side, including the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar unit.

The MP said he had been raising the issue of PLA patrols in Arunachal Pradesh in Parliament too. “They have been patrolling inside Arunachal Pradesh daily. Last year, the Chinese army had intruded into Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district too. This is a cause of concern for the security of the country,” he added.