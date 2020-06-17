India to send Tri-Service contingent to participate in 75th Victory Day Parade of World War II in Moscow

New Delhi- On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, there will be a military parade in Moscow to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to President of the Russian Federation Mr Vladimir Putin a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Victory Day – May 9, 2020. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has also sent a congratulatory message to his counterpart Mr Sergei Shoigu on the occasion.

Defence Minister of Russia has invited an Indian contingent to take part in the Victory Day Parade scheduled to be held on June 24, 2020 in Moscow.

Raksha Mantri has agreed to send a 75-member Tri-Service contingent to participate in the parade, where contingents of other countries are also expected to participate. The participation in the parade will be a mark of tribute and solidarity with the people of Russia at a time when they remember their heroes of the Great Patriotic War.