Arunachal: Blue Cubs District League Ziro Kicks Off, Showcasing Promising U-12 Football Talent

ZIRO- The much-anticipated Blue Cubs District League Ziro officially commenced today at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, Hapoli, bringing together eight spirited under-12 football teams in a celebration of youth talent and grassroots sportsmanship.

The league was formally inaugurated by Hage Nama, President of the Lower Subansiri District Olympic Association, who emphasized the importance of early sports engagement and nurturing future champions through such platforms.

Organized by the Lower Subansiri District Football Association, the league aligns with the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) grassroots development programs, aiming to instill a love for the game from a young age and promote a vibrant sports culture in the region.

Participating Teams:

Arunachal Sports Academy

Bumer Memorial School

Kids Quest School

Love Dale School

Old Ziro Football Club

VKV Ziro

Ziro Valley School

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries including Er. Nani Oppo (Executive Engineer, Police & Housing), Taru Abin (Chairman, Bumer Memorial School), and Hage Lasha (Chairman, Kids Quest School), who encouraged the young players to play with passion, discipline, and sportsmanship.

“The Blue Cubs League is more than just a competition; it’s a movement to shape the future of football in Lower Subansiri and beyond,” said Hage Nama during his address.

The week-long league not only offers a competitive platform for young footballers but also fosters community involvement and local enthusiasm for the sport. As matches unfold, talent scouts and coaches will be watching closely, hoping to discover the region’s next football stars.

The league is expected to set a precedent for youth sports in the state, highlighting the potential and promise of Arunachal’s young athletes.