First Space Education Lab in a Govt School in Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated in Keyi Panyor

YAZALI- In a historic milestone, the first ever Space Education Lab in Arunachal Pradesh by ISRO Space Tutor in collaboration with VYOMIKA Space Academy, was inaugurated at GHSS Yazali on 13th November’ 2024, an initiative taken up by DC Keyi Panyor Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta in the presence of PD Sona, Minister, Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary affairs, Tourism and Libraries, Mutchu Mithi, Advisor to Minister Home and Education, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, SP Angad Mehta and Education Secretary Duly Kamduk.

DC Keyi Panyor in her welcome address underscored the importance of Space Lab for the young minds of today, also highlighting that wonder and curiosity about the space was a long held dream of hers which she could successfully see to fruition today for the students in the district. An initiative to not only educate but also inspire young minds to dream bigger.

Chief Guest PD Sona applauded the innovative initiative by District Administration stating that being the first in Arunachal, it has paved the way for exploring the wonders of space for the young minds in the state and that the new district is setting a good example for the whole state to follow.

Also Read- group of 24 Beneficiaries from Anjaw visit shergaon

Guest of Honour Dr. Nilesh Desai, Director SAC/ISRO in his maiden visit to Arunachal stated that India is making great strides in the field of Space exploration and exposure of young learners to space science would indefinitely fasten India’s progress as a whole.

MLA Toko Tatung stressing upon the significance of Space science in the Education sector, encouraged the students and teachers to make full use of the Space Lab also asserting that the District of Keyi Panyor despite being a new district is taking long strides towards development and progress.

Also Read- Mission Ta:tang launches to make Borguli village an Ornithophilic village

In the same day, inauguration of Office of the Superintending Engineer, RWD Yachuli was also done by PD Sona, Hon’ble Minister, Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary affairs, Tourism and Libraries.

The inaugural event was followed by Chintan Shivir Programme at GHSS Yazali.

Other notable dignitaries included ZPC, ZPMs, public leaders, Deputy State Project Director RUSA, DDSE, Principal GHSS Yazali, teachers, students and other District Officers.