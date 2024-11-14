ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: group of 24 Beneficiaries from Anjaw visit shergaon

Last Updated: November 14, 2024
1 minute read
SHERGAON- Seinthuk Women Self Help Group (SWSHG) of Shergaon hold three-day exposure trip for 24 SHG beneficiaries from Anjaw, informed SWSHG’s president Passang Dema Thungon. The exposure  included visit to Shergaon, Domkho, and Morshing in West Kameng district.

The Shergaon based Seinthuk Women Self Help Group organized 3 day exposure trip for 24 Beneficiaries from the Model Village Project under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) Hawai-Walong.

The group included members from four Self Help Groups (SHGs)—Kaho, Kachek, Musai, and Samchu representing Kaho, Kibithoo, and Musai villages in Anjaw district.

The visit aimed to foster cross-learning and inspire local development by observing successful SHG-led enterprises. The group explored a trout fish farm managed by the state government in Shergaon, a polyhouse in  Domkho, and Kunfhen Homestay of Morshing Village.

Mrs. Mindu Meyor, President of Shapa Kara PLF, said that the group is happy to learn the valuable insights into homestay management, polyhouse operations, and fish farming, which provided practical examples of how local resources can be leveraged for economic growth.

The visit included power point presentation by Seinthuk Women SHG and Local NGO Garung Thuk on their activities and their involvement in making Shergaon a sustainable rural  tourism destination.

Deputy Chairman Garung Thuk Shri. Dorjee K Thungon said that, Walong area has very similar topography and climate so the things which are successful in Shergaon can be easily replicated.

Reflecting on the experience, Ms. Delung Perme Block Mission Manager BMMU Hawai Walong said that the visit immensely beneficial.

She also said that It not only helped SHG members understand rural entrepreneurship goals but also opened doors for collaboration with village institutions and associations, reinforcing sustainable practices.

She also thanked  Garung Thuk NGO and the SHGs for their warm hospitality and support in hosting the exposure Visit.

