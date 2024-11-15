Arunachal: Janjati Gaurav Diwas celebrated at Tawang

TAWANG- The 4th Janjati Gaurav Diwas was celebrated with great pomp and show in the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Tawang. The event highlighted the rich tribal heritage and achievements of the region.

The celebration was graced by Zila Parishad Chairperson,Tawang Leki Gombu as the Chief Guest, who lauded the efforts of the local community and civil society for their endeavour in preserving and promoting the culture of the tribal people.

The Department of Agriculture showcased innovative farming techniques and schemes Department of Health & Family Welfare, led by the District Medical Officer (DMO), promoted the Ayushman Bharat scheme and organized a blood donation camp a total of 08 units of blood were collected from the donors on this occasion. The health officials gave awareness on the benefits of blood donation.

Tawang Self-Help Group displayed and sold local products and snacks, highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of the community, department of Statistics facilitated Aadhar registration for residents. Several individuals and groups were recognized for their exceptional contributions and achievements.

Dr. Yeshi Gyatsen, Principal of DK Govt College Tawang who was honored as one of the Top 100 Indian Educators of the Year 2024 was felicitated,While Tsering Wangchuk Kee and Tenzin Gyurme of Class X, GHSS Lungla, the winners of District-Level Science Exhibition 2024 were also felicitated.

The District-Level Quiz Competition 2024 Firoz Alam and Kesang Gyatso of (Class X, Govt Town sec school, were felicitated for their excellent performance in the competition.

Koncho Tashi the Assistant Manager cum Assistant coach National futsal team was also felicitated for his excellent performance and achievements in the field of sports.

EAC cum DPO Tawang Sangey Wangmu Mosobi in her welcome address earlier spoke about the 4th Janjati Gaurav Diwas and contribution of Birsa Munda the great tribal leader in bringing awareness on preservation of tribal culture and tradition and his fight against british regime.