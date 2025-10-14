Arunachal: East Siang Police Crack Robbery Case Using Smart City CCTV Cameras; Four Arrested in Pasighat

East Siang District Police successfully solved a robbery case in Pasighat with the help of Smart City CCTV cameras. Four accused were arrested and stolen property recovered.

PASIGHAT- In a significant breakthrough, the East Siang District Police have successfully solved a robbery case in Pasighat with the crucial help of Smart City CCTV cameras. All four accused persons involved in the case have been arrested, the police confirmed on Monday evening.

According to a late evening press release issued by the East Siang Police, the case was registered at Pasighat Police Station as PSG/PS/C/No.83/2025 under Section 309(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complaint was filed by Raktim Jyoti Gogoi of Silapathar, who reported that on September 25, 2025, around 2:30 AM, his truck carrying 30 cement bags to Sigar Military Camp was intercepted near JNC, Pasighat by unidentified miscreants. The culprits forcibly took away the cement bags, the driver’s mobile phone, and ₹5000 in cash, even threatening the driver with dire consequences.

Following the FIR, the case was endorsed to SI Kodak Dagium for investigation. During the course of inquiry, CCTV footage from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Smart City Pasighat, was analyzed, revealing a suspicious white Gypsy with a black hood believed to be used by the robbers.

The police traced the vehicle’s movement toward Paglek, and soon after, a team led by SI K. Dagium under the supervision of OC Pasighat Inspector Atan Taki launched a detailed search operation with several officers and constables in civil dress.

Based on leads, the main accused, Oda @ Mida Dai (39), resident of Balek Village, was identified and subsequently arrested on September 27, 2025. Two others — Jowel @ Lal Gurung (30) of Mirbuk and Onyok @ Talat Lego (23) of Diking — were also apprehended the same day.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to their involvement and disclosed the name of another accomplice, Jobi Apum (24) of Balek Village, who was arrested the following day.

The robbed cement bags were recovered and brought to Pasighat Police Station by Tering Dai, younger brother of the main accused. After verification, the seized property was returned to the complainant on Zimmanama.

All four accused are now in judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang District, Pankaj Lamba, IPS, appreciated the Pasighat Police team for their swift and professional investigation. He also lauded the effective use of Smart City CCTV surveillance, which played a crucial role in tracing and arresting the culprits.

This successful operation highlights the increasing role of technology-driven policing in ensuring safety and justice in Arunachal Pradesh.