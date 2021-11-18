Itanagar: Students protest in Rajiv Gandhi University against hike in examination fee

ITANAGAR- Students from various colleges affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University protested against the hike in Examination fee. During the protest students were shouting slogans and displaying placards written ” we are students, we have no income, don’t hike examination fee ” etc.

Mr. Tarh karsh, deputy spokesperson of Dera Natung Government College said that ” on 16th of November the Vice Chancellor had assured us of reducing the fees.”

But on 17th November a notification was issued by the RGU authorities where only the subjects with practicals were reduced from Rs 600 to Rs 500 whereas the exam fee which is Rs 700 and the marksheet fee Rs 250 remained unchanged.

Due to the failure of VC’s assurance they had to stage this democratic protest today, Tarh added.

On the other hand clarifying to media in this context Dr N.T Rikam registrar, RGU said that ” RGU has not increase any fee including examinations since last three years. The existing fee has been notified and being implemented since the academic session 2019-2020.

However, in view of Covid-19 pandemic all academic activities including exams were conducted in online (blended) mode. Academic Council in its 28th meeting decided to reduce the exam fee @60% for the intermediate end semester and 40% for the terminal end semester exams, He added.

Further he said, In order to deliberate on the issue, a meeting of Principals with the University authorities was held on 17th November, 2021 on virtual mode. In the meeting it was unanimously decided to conduct the ensuing exams on offline mode. It was also decided that since the exams are being conducted in offline mode the existing exam fee i.e. Rs. 700/- shall remain as it has been continued since last two academic sessions. However, the practical fee of Rs. 600/- shall be reduced to Rs. 500/- for this current academic session as decided in the meeting.

Further, almost all colleges have informed that the filling up of exams form is going on smoothly. There is no any issue including fee from the students.

Further, the grievances of the students have been heard by the university authority from time to time but the unreasonable and unjustified demand could not be entertained. It is pertinent to mention that RGU is charging lowest examination fee in comparison to all other Universities of North East India, Dr Rikam said .

The University authority hoped that a good sense shall prevail so as to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the ensuing end semester examination, But on the other hand

Meanwhile, Students threatened that ” they will continue this democratic protest until a clear and satisfactory resolution is received from the authorities”.