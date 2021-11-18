Arunachal: Adhoc committee of PRSI Itanagar formed

Story Highlights Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), the national association of PR practitioners was established in 1958 to promote the recognition of public relations as a profession

NEW DELHI- The National Council of Public Relations Society of India(PRSI) headed by Dr Ajit Pathak constituted an Adhoc committee of PRSI Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) Chapter with Chow Bilaseng Namchoom as chairman and Rakesh Dolley as Vice-Chairman. Others who were assigned by the National council included Likha Narie as secretary and Sanjay Mosing as Treasurer.

It is for the very first time, a new Ad-hoc Committee of the Public Relations Society of India Itanagar Chapter has been constituted.

The National President said that the members selected will play a greater role in the PR and communication world with the national council of professionals. The new team will initiate all the activities of the Chapter, including membership drive, chapter protocol formalities and organise regular PR programmes.

On his appointment, Namchoom expressed his gratitude and thanked the National body for believing in him to lead the very first chapter of PRSI in the state. He said that the responsibility is huge but hope that with support and guidance of national council of PRSI he is looking forward to positive collaborations and a fruitful tenure ahead.

The president of the National PRSI Council Dr Ajit Pathak located in New Delhi has been actively engaged in creating awareness regarding the importance of Public relations in our day to day life besides bridging the gap between Govt. agencies and the General Public.

Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), the national association of PR practitioners was established in 1958 to promote the recognition of public relations as a profession and to formulate and interpret to the public the objectives and the potentialities of public relations as a strategic management function.

The society functioned as an informal body till 1966 when it was registered under the Indian Societies Act XXVI of 1961, with headquarters in Mumbai. The father-figure of professional PR practitioners in India, Kali H. Mody, was the founder President of PRSI from 1966 to 1969. Chapters were launched in Mumbai, Delhi. Chennai and Kolkata till 1969.

Earlier in 1965, another professional body, the Public Relations Circle” was been founded and registered in Kolka. It was the first-ever association of professional PR practitioners in Eastern India and was doing commendable work. However, at the First All India PR Conference in 1968, in New Delhi members of the Public Relations Circle, Kolkata, unanimously decided to disband the regional organization to strengthen the national body, thus forming the Kolkata Chapter of PRSI, in 1969.

The management of the Public Relations Society of India is vested in the National Council, consisting of representatives elected by all the regional chapters. The members of the society are public relations practitioners from Multinationals, Govt, the Public and Private sectors, Academics and PR consultants.