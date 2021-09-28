Arunachal: UD&H Initiated waste segregation at source under Swachh Bharat Mission to celebrate AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV in Longding

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING – Longding Urban Development and Housing Department initiated waste segregation at source under Swachh Bharat Mission to celebrate “AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV”, under the theme “Kachra Alag Karo Amrit Diwas” in Longding Town on Monday.

The program consisted of Mass announcement about source segregation of waste and the implementation of 2 Dustbin system at Longding Town in the morning session followed by mass public demonstration on how to segregate waste into 2 dustbins viz. GREEN Dustbin for biodegradable and Blue dustbin for non-biodegradable.

Speaking at the occasion Nabam Kak Executive Engineer UD&H told about the important of maintaining cleanliness in order for an individual and society to grow and prosper. He urged people to come forward to make Longding one of the cleanest down not only in the state but in the entire country.

Nyatum Doke, DIPRO longding while speaking at the occasion told people that cleanliness should be adopted as a part of life process and urged people to make it a habit; he appealed everyone to cooperate with the department. He also highlight the importance of staying clean in terms of staying health and less out of pocket expenses on health issues.

The program continued with demonstrations by Assistant Engineer Likha Tuma and JE Arjun Laa of the UD&H department. The vendors and shopkeepers also shared there views during the program. The Program was attended by officials of DIPRO, UD&H department, and Longding Market president and secretary’