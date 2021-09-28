Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

ADVERTISEMENT

CHANDIGARH- Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress president Tuesday afternoon, days after the party high command replaced Captain Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister.

Sidhu, along with a group of MLAs, had rebelled against Amarinder, and the cricketer-turned-politician was believed to have been eyeing the chief minister’s chair.

Sidhu’s resignation, however, comes as a shock as he appeared to have made peace with Channi’s appointment.

He tweeted his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” he tweeted, adding that he will continue to serve the Congress.

Reacting to the development, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he was not aware why Sidhu had quit but added that he had “complete faith” in the leader. He said he will talk to Sidhu about his move.

Channi was addressing a press conference after the distribution of portfolios to various ministers in Chandigarh Tuesday afternoon.