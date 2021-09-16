ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DIPRO Interacted with School Students of GSS Longding

He motivated the students  to work hard in their studies and pursue their hobbies along with the studies.  

September 16, 2021
LONGDING-  Nyatum Doke, the DIPRO Longding,  visited Govt Secondary  school  Longding and interacted with the students and the Teacher. He motivated the students  to work hard in their studies and pursue their hobbies along with the studies.

Mr Doke told student to respect their teachers and listen to them , because they are the friend philosopher and guide who will help them in achieving their success”. He also urged students stay away from harmful substances like drugs, alcohol etc.

Students also enthusiastically interacted with him and shared their dreams and their ambition; also they informed him about the non availability of Maths teacher in the school.

Later, Mr Doke said that he will be arranging ‘video lectures of class X Maths  from various sources  which  may be made available to the students by screening them as per scheduled dates, the school authorities agreed to the proposal.

Mrs K Tao the Head Mistress informed that before the final exam she will be arranging career counseling programs for the student in collaboration with the DIPRO Longding.

