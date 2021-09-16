Arunachal:  Mental Health Awareness Program for Lower Subansiri District Police

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO- A day-long seminar on “Introduction to Well-being for Police Personnel: Building Resilience through Well-being Toolkit” marked the launching of the Mental Health Program for the Police Personnel of Lower Subansiri District.

The Mental Health Program is an initiative by Harsh Indora, IPS, SP, Lower Subansiri, for the Police Personnel of the District, in collaboration with the Counselling Cell of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ).

Speaking on the occasion, Harsh Indora, SP, and Tasi Darrang, DySP, mentioned about the importance of mental well-being in the professional life of Police personnel.

The resource person for the seminar, Sr. Mary Vanaja, MCJ, Psychologist and College Counsellor of SCCZ, highlighted the components of well-being and how to build them to enhance oneself with the necessary skills.

A total of one hundred and ten participants including 90 Police personnel took part in the event.

As part of the Mental Health Program, a counselling helpline was also launched for those who may need counselling services.

The Mental Health Program for the Lower Subansiri District Police, has been chalked out through a series of deliberations with the Counselling Cell of SCCZ.

A few of the initiatives which have been practiced at the College for the well-being of the students have been adapted for the police personnel keeping in mind the stressful conditions they are exposed to.

Various other initiatives for the District Police are envisaged under the aegis of the Mental Health Program.