Arunachal: Governor participates in the 72nd Integration Day

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) on 1st April 2022 participated in the 72nd Integration Day of the 18th Battalion of the Madras Regiment into Indian Army at their present peace station location in New Delhi. Raised as Mysore State Force Infantry, the Madras Regiment was integrated into the Indian Army on 1st April 1951.

The Governor, who was commissioned in Infantry, the 18th Battalion of the Madras Regiment in 1961 addressed a special sainik sammelan on the occasion.

In his address, the Governor greeted the Jawans and officers of the Battalion on the special occasion of 72nd Integration Day.

Recalling the numerous successful campaigns of the Battalion, the Governor paid tributes to the martyrs and veterans of the 18 MADRAS. He said that the Battalion has braved all challenges to guard the nation in the highest tradition of the Indian Army.

The Governor exhorted the Jawans and officers to maintain the grandeur and prestige of the Battalion. He urged them to work with responsibility, determination and resolve to win. He cautioned all ranks of the Unit to guard against exceeding one’s authority.

Colonel of the Madras Regiment Lt. General Manjinder Singh, YSM, VSM, GOC 16 Corps and Col. OLV Naresh, SM, Commanding Officer of 18 MADRAS (Mysore) were present on the occasion.

The Madras Regiment is the oldest infantry regiment of the Indian Army, tracing its history from the 1750s. The regiment took part in numerous wars, campaigns and operations with both the British Indian Army and in the post Indian independence era. The Regiment fought with success during 1948 in Operation Polo to integrate Hyderabad into the Indian Union and 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak Wars.