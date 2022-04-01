Arunachal: CHF Pasighat conducts training on cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants for farmers at Iduli village

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Pasighat conducted a one day training cum awareness programme on cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants at Iduli village of Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday in which total of 50 farmers including members of women SHG, unemployed rural youths of the village and nearby areas attended.

The one day training cum awareness programme on cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants being held at Iduli village under Lower Dibang Valley district was organized by CHF, Pasighat under All India Co-ordinated Research Project on Medicinal, Aromatic Plants and Betelvine.

Inaugurating the programme the Dr. N.Y. Chanu discussed about the different insect pests infesting medicinal and aromatic plants as well as their management measures stressing more on the use of biological control measures as well as ITKs because use of chemical pesticides is strictly prohibited in these plants.

The other resource persons Dr. Helen Soibam and Dr. Nancy Lego aware the farmers about the scope and importance of medicinal and aromatic plants in the North East region.

Promoting the organic cultivation of MAPs, Vermicompost was also distributed to the trainees during the valedictory programme.