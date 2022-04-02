Arunachal: 2 Civilian Shot At “Mistakenly” By Army In Tirap

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR– In a tragic incident two civilians were “mistakenly” shot at by the Army in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. The incident happened at Chasa village on Friday evening when the two villagers, identified as Nokphua Wangpan (28) and Ramwang Wangsu (23), were returning home after fishing in a river, Army sources said.

The two villagers were sent to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh by the Army for treatment, they added.

It was a case of mistaken identity, they said.

In a viral video went viral in social media, Maj. James of 12 Para is clarifying and admitting their mistake of shooting the two without warning.

The hospital sources said “one of the injured was hit by a bullet in the ulna of his hand, while the other’s bullet injury was on the toe” . Both are currently out of danger, the sources said.

A villager, accompanying the injured persons to the hospital, claimed before the press that the duo was fired upon by Army personnel.

“Both of them are orphans. Now, one’s hand is injured and another’s leg is wounded. The government will have to do something for them,” he said.