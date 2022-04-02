Arunachal Governor attends the launch of a documentary on Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, SC (Posthumous)

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) attended the launching of ‘The saga of a Braveheart – It is glory to die doing one’s duty’, a documentary on Lt. Col. Ajit V Bhandarkar, Shaurya Chakra by Rajeev Chandrasekar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship at New Delhi on 2nd April 2022.

The documentary, which was launched as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, showcases the valour and bravery of Late Lt. Col. Bhandarkar, who in spite of being grievously injured eliminated three militants before succumbing to his injuries. For this act of courage and supreme sacrifice, Lt Col Ajit Bhandarkar was awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Lt Col Ajit V Bhandarkar, Shaurya Chakra, a brave officer of 18th Battalion of Madras Regiment, who, in the gallant and best traditions of the Indian Army, laid down his life fighting the Kashmiri terrorists for the defence of the Nation. His battle prowess and chivalry are worthy of emulation by all of us, he said.

The Governor complimented and hailed Mrs. Bhandarkar, who, after the departure of Col Bhandarkar, so bravely, intelligently, wisely and with great fortitude and will power, not only brought up her children, but also, made them able bodied young men and allowed them to join the Security Forces. Her eldest son Major Nirbhay Bhandarkar has joined his father’s Battalion i.e., 18 MADRAS (Mysore) and the second son Lieutenant Commander Akshay Bhandarkar, has become an officer in the Elite Submarine Corps of the Indian Navy. The iron will power of Mrs. Bhandarkar through the trying days and squarely facing the vicissitude of life has become an object of our admiration, he said.

The Governor said that in the Armed Forces, the officers and jawans make all the sacrifices in the highest spirit of our patriotism and for the Sovereignty, Unity and Integrity of the Nation. Equally and axiomatically, it becomes the obligation of the society to take care of the Veer Naris and their families. The society, therefore, must never forget the sacrifices of the soldiers and must recall it, always and every time, he said.

The First Lady of the State Smt Neelam Misra, along with the wife of Late Lt. Col. Bhandarkar, Smt Shakuntala Bhandarkar, Col. of the Regiment, Lt. General Manjinder Singh, YSM, VSM, President, War Widows Association Mrs. Damayanti Tambay and veterans and officers of Madras Regiment were present on the occasion.