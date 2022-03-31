Arunachal: Army conducts white water rafting on Siyom and Siang rivers to commemorate 262nd Army Services Corps day

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Army Service Corps of Indian Army has conducted a White Water Rafting Expedition in Arunachal Pradesh to commemorate 262nd Army Service Corps day. The event was organised under the aegis of Army Adventure Wing on Siyom and Siang rivers in Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition was conducted from Thumbin to Pasighat over 157km from 28-31 Mar.

Army Service Corps is the oldest and largest logistics service of the Indian Army and has always actively participated in all kinds of Sports and Adventure activities.

The expedition was flagged in by the senior most officer of Army Services Corps and was witnessed by a huge gathering of Military Personnel and civilians.