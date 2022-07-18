ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Two Dibrugarh University students drown in Siang River

Rescue teams from both Assam and Arunachal states are continuing rescue operations in the Siang river.

July 18, 2022
PASIGHAT- Two students of Dibrugarh University drowned in the Siang River at Raneghat in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place while they went to take bath in the river.

As per reports, five students went to the Siang river at Raneghat in Pasighat. However three of them managed to come to the shore but the other two are yet to be traced.

The missing students are Prasiddha Handique,  PGDCA last Semister student of Dibrugarh University and
Subhadeep Paul B.C.A 6th semister student of Dibrugarh University.

