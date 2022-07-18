ADVERTISMENT
Breaking News: Bus falls into Narmada river in MP, 13 bodies retrieved

As soon as the information about the accident was received, people around including Khalghat reached the spot.

July 18, 2022
NEW DELHI-  A Maharashtra-bound bus carrying passengers broke through the barrier of the Khalghat bridge and fell from a height of around 100ft into the Narmada river in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning.

The bus going from Indore to Pune fell into the Narmada river near Khalghat in Dhamnod at 10:45 am. There were 40 passengers including women and children in the bus. So far 13 bodies have been retrieved. The identity of the dead is not yet known.

It was told that the bus went out of control while overtaking a vehicle on the two-lane bridge in Khalghat. The driver lost his balance and the bus fell into the river breaking the railing.

NDRF teams from Indore and Dhar have reached the spot. This bridge is said to be old. The bus belongs to Maharashtra State Transport.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered the administration for rescue and relief work.

“We are not clear about the number of passengers in the bus, which is completely submerged in the depths of Narmada river. There is a little chance of survival,” an official said.

The bus was moving from Indore to Pune, when it broke the barrier and fell into the river, he said adding heavy machinery was deployed to drag the vehicle out of the water.

A team of state disaster response force (SDRF) is at the spot and coordinating with local fishermen in carrying out the rescue operation.

Senior officials from Indore and Dhar have rushed to the spot to take stock of the rescue work.

July 18, 2022
