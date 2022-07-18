ADVERTISMENT
Sikkim Police Personnel Fires at 3 Colleagues in Delhi, 2 Dead

the accused Sikkim Police personnel has been taken into custody.

July 18, 2022
Sikkim Police Personnel Fires at 3 Colleagues in Delhi, 2 Dead

NEW DELHI: A Sikkim Police personnel posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi shot 3 personnel, after which 2 were killed & one was injured, said Delhi Police, adding that the injured person has been admitted to a hospital. Meanwhile, the accused Sikkim Police personnel has been taken into custody.

The incident comes 2 days after an Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan fired at his three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.  The incident took place at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district.

The jawan belonged to the 8th battalion of the force and was presently deputed to the ‘F’ company of the 2nd ad-hoc battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for security duties.

In a separate fratricide incident, two Army jawans were killed and two others injured in Poonch.

