Itanagar: Student of NERIST drowned in Dikrong river at Doimukh

ITANAGAR- A student of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) reportedly drowned in Dikrong river in Chiputa, of Doimukh has been retrieved from near Banderdewa bridge in Assam, a NDRF official informed.

According to NDRF source, on the evening of 12th July 2022, the team of 12 NDRF received an information from OC Doimukh police station “ that a person namely Yikar Tali aged around 23 yrs, who is student of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, drowned in Dikrong river at around 03: 45 pm at Chiputa, Doimukh district-Papumpare, Arunachal Pradesh and requested to deploy one NDRF team for Search & Rescue operations.

Accordingly, one team of 12 NDRF rushed to the incident site and Launched Search & Rescue Operations. The team along with local police, District administration and public made intensive search since the evening of the same day.

Finally the dead body of the deceased could be retrieved at around 10.15 am today near Banderdewa bridge in Assam.