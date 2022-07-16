ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Itanagar: Student of NERIST drowned in Dikrong river at Doimukh

July 16, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: Student of NERIST drowned in Dikrong river at Doimukh

ITANAGAR-   A student of  North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST)  reportedly drowned in Dikrong river in Chiputa, of Doimukh has been retrieved from near Banderdewa bridge in Assam,  a NDRF official informed.

According to NDRF source, on the evening of 12th July 2022, the team of 12 NDRF received an information from OC Doimukh police station  “ that a person namely Yikar Tali aged around 23 yrs, who is student of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology,  drowned in Dikrong river at around 03: 45 pm at Chiputa, Doimukh district-Papumpare, Arunachal Pradesh and requested to deploy one NDRF team for Search & Rescue operations.

Accordingly, one team of 12 NDRF rushed to the incident site and Launched Search & Rescue Operations. The team along with local police, District administration and public made intensive search since the evening of the same day.

Finally the dead body of the deceased could be retrieved at around 10.15  am today near Banderdewa bridge in Assam.

Related Articles

Tags
July 16, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Geku-Mariyang MLA visits rain damage WRC fields of Komkar village

Arunachal: Geku-Mariyang MLA visits rain damage WRC fields of Komkar village

July 12, 2022
Arunachal: Nugong Bridge over River Siang will be completed by August

Arunachal: Nugong Bridge over River Siang will be completed by August

July 12, 2022
Arunachal: Siang District launches Clean and Green campaign

Arunachal: Siang District launches Clean and Green campaign

July 11, 2022
Arunachal: MoS For Education Held Review Meeting and Took Stock Of Various CSS

Arunachal: MoS For Education Held Review Meeting and Took Stock Of Various CSS

July 11, 2022
Arunachal: empty bottles, plastic waste collected from Tawang sent to Assam for recycle

Arunachal: empty bottles, plastic waste collected from Tawang sent to Assam for recycle

July 11, 2022
Arunachal: East Siang District Bar Association holds its 2nd general conference

Arunachal: East Siang District Bar Association holds its 2nd general conference

July 10, 2022
Itanagar: RGU organises Workshop-II on the ‘Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh’

Itanagar: RGU organises Workshop-II on the ‘Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh’

July 8, 2022
Arunachal: Traditional Orator Taba Rayo Passes away

Arunachal: Traditional Orator Taba Rayo Passes away

July 8, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) MADRAS

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) MADRAS

July 8, 2022
Arunachal: Govt convenes meetings with NEEPCO and NHPC

Arunachal: Govt convenes meetings with NEEPCO and NHPC

July 8, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button