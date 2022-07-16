Arunachal Governor releases a book on food processing and packaging

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig (Dr) B D Mishra (Retd.), who is on an official tour to the National Capital, New Delhi, released a book titled “Functional Foods Processing and Packaging” by Prof (Dr) Tanweer Alam, Institute of Packaging and Prof (Dr) Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi Central University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on 16th July 2022 at Arunachal House, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The Governor, while complimenting the authors, highlighted the recent works being done by the Arunachal Pradesh Government in the food processing and packaging sector. He reiterated the importance of packaging of traditional and ethnic food products of the region.

Prof. Dr. Tanweer Alam presented two of his recently published books on Packaging of fruits and vegetables and quality control of food packaging material to the Governor. Prof. Dr. Sarwar Alam, Dean. Hamdard were present.

Dr Sanjay Chattopadhyay, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Prof. Dr. Sarwar Alam, Dean. Hamdard were also present on the occasion.