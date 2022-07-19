Tensions At Assam-Arunachal Border Over Alleged Land Encroachment

GUWAHATI- People in Assam’s Dhemaji district have objected to a alleged land encroachment by some residents of neighboring Arunachal Pradesh, leading to tension in the disputed Assam-Arunachal interstate border area, police said on Tuesday.

A senior official said, the locals claimed that some people from Arunachal Pradesh had occupied the reserved forest land in Panbari to set up agricultural farms and laid siege to the area. He said the locals on the Assam side protested and removed the fence.

Policemen from Bordoloni outpost of Dhemaji reached the spot and discussions took place between the officials of both the states, the official said.

Police said the situation has been brought under control and a strict vigil is being maintained in the area.

The incident came three days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu signed the ‘Namsai Declaration’ on July 15, promising to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

The two states had also decided to limit the number of ‘disputed villages’ to 86 instead of the previous 123 and made efforts to resolve the issues by September 15.

Both the states share 804.1 km long border. The complaint of Arunachal Pradesh, which became a union territory in 1972, is that many forest areas in the plains that traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.

After Arunachal Pradesh got statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee was appointed which recommended that some areas be transferred from Assam to Arunachal.