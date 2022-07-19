Arunachal: Misappropriation of funds under PMAY-G scheme alleged against DRDA Yingkiong

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a letter to Dy. Commissioner, Upper Siang District, Yingkiong on Monday two youths claimed to be RTI and social activists from Upper Siang District, namely Rajesh Paron from Katan village and Teen Perme from Damro village, have alleged misappropriation of huge funds under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) by Project Director, District Rural Development Agency Yingkiong Division.

As per their letter to the Dy. Commissioner and their subsequent press briefing held here at Pasighat today, as received from RTI reply total of 106 beneficiaries were selected for construction of dwelling houses (Pucca houses) under DRDA Yingkiong Division for the financial year of 2016-17, but the housing assistance to the poor families was finally distributed to the beneficiaries in the year 2020 due to certain delays.

“As per the DPR prepared by the DRDA Yingkiong, each beneficiary was to get Rs. 1,30,000 out of the housing scheme, and out of which Rs. 80,000 were to be provided to the beneficiaries in the form of kinds like CGI sheets, ridgings, nut & bolt including sign board and remaining Rs. 50,000 were to be provided to the beneficiaries on cash in two separate installments during before and after construction of the dwelling houses”, said Rajesh Paron and Teen Perme.

And as per the DPR each beneficiary was to get 984.96 Kgs 50mm, 10 ft CGI sheets (Tata and its quality), i.e. 98 pieces of sheets per individual beneficiary. But as per RTI documents, only 50 nos of CGI sheets were distributed to the beneficiaries of Geku-Katan and Mariyang Block, and the remaining 48 nos of CGI sheets were not given to the beneficiaries.

And as per the bill submitted by the firm K.O. Enterprises, 29.43 Metric Ton of CGI sheets for 30 beneficiaries of Geku-Katan circle were supplied. And as per this record, each beneficiary was to receive 98 nos of CGI sheets (approximately) and the same is the case of Mariyang Block.

There must have been mismanagement of funds for cash assistance and buying of ridging, nuts & bolts, etc. but clear calculations are for CGI sheets where misappropriation can be easily seen”, added Paron and Perme while appealing DC Yingkiong to initiate appropriate action against the erring officials and get the remaining 48 nos of CGI sheets distributed to the beneficiaries of Geku-Katan and Mariyang Block.

Meanwhile, when contacted to Dy. Commissioner, Upper Siang district, Shashvat Saurabh for the alleged misappropriation of funds under PMYA-G (rural housing schemes) this evening, DC Saurabh said that he had received the complaint letter and a fact-check of the allegation will be inquired first after which action will be initiated against those erring officials and firm if found guilty.