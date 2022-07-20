Arunachal: Light-emitting new mushroom, Roridomyces species discovered in Basar

BASAR- ICAR research complex for NEH region, Arunachal Pradesh centre, Basar in Leparada district, discovered an interesting bioluminescent fungus, Roridomyces species growing on dead wood’s stumps from forest near Basar town.

Based on morphological characteristics and further its identity confirmed by taxonomist from Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan (H.P.), showed that the bioluminescent fungus belongs to the genus Roridomyces and is a new species to the science, as well as the first report of the genus, Roridomyces, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Upon close observation, the Scientist noticed that only the basidiospores and gills of the mushroom lit up upto 24 hours after the harvesting. Further scientist of the centre, Dr. Raghuveer Singh, described Why do bioluminescent fungi glow in the dark?, bioluminescent fungi emit light through a class of molecules named luciferins.

When luciferins combine with oxygen, adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and calcium in the presence of a bioluminescent enzyme called luciferase, they generate a product that releases energy in the form of cold light. The emission only takes place in living cells. The mushrooms glow 24 hours and are not reactive like some insects or marine animals.