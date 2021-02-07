Arunachal: DC XI lifts DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy

SEPPA- DC XI lifts the first edition of DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy after beating Kameng Cricket Club by 4 wickets today here at General Ground, Seppa.

Kameng Cricket Club gave 152 as target. Ojing Ngukir of Kamneg CC scored 56.

While chasing the target, opening partners of DC XI, Kamyo Taku and Captain P Pravimal Abhishek scored 56 and 16, respectively. DC XI reached the target in 19 overs.

Kamyo Taku of DC was named man of the match.

Ojing Ngukir of Kameng Cricket Club was adjudged as man of the series and highest wicket taker of the trophy.

ZPC Doba Lamnio and PD DRDA Ashok Tajo have graced the match as chief guest and guest of honour, respectively.