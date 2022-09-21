Arunachal: MoS Pratima Bhoumik visits Namsai

NAMSAI- To review and assess various projects and schemes implemented under the Aspirational District Programme of NITI Aayog, Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Kumari Pratima Bhoumik presided over a meeting held at DC’s Conference Hall, Namsai, in presence of Tapir Gao, MP (Arunachal East), MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC, SP, ADC and District Head of offices.

During the review meeting, the Union Minister took stock of various rural development schemes and projects and asked the DC to submit a proposal for setting up of District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre, (DDRC). She took a comprehensive sector wise review with special emphasis on health and nutrition sector and lauded Team Namsai for their relentless effort in achieving various targets.

Asserting that Agriculture is the backbone of our nation, she urged the team to bring about convergence of schemes such as Amrit Sarovar, PM KUSUM, MGNREGA etc. and suggested the departments to augment irrigation facility by building cost effective check dams and listed the benefits of it.

She further suggested to promote cluster farming by adopting multiple and intercropping of spice and fruit crops. She directed the concerned departments to engage ASHAs and Anganwadi workers to conduct extensive survey for identifying people with disabilities across the district so that a detailed report could be prepared for setting up special camps.

She further urged the CDPOs to forward genuine cases through proper channel for availing the service of cochlear implantation in empanelled hospitals. Stating that without good Anganwadi centres, there would be no good product in schools and universities she emphasised the importance of model Anganwadi Centres and opined for setting up of kitchen gardens in all the Anganwadi centres in mission mode, considering the abundance of land in Namsai district.

Asserting the importance of uploading datas in online portal, MP(E), Tapir Gao said that all the Head of offices should take the responsibility of uploading datas in portals and informed that a DISHA meeting is scheduled on October 2022 in Namsai District, where he will review the subject of portal data updation and that he has requested a third party monitoring team to review and assess the matter.

He also emphasised the need of uploading data in National Social Assistance Programme(NSAP) portal to avail the services provided. He opined that Namsai being an Aspirational District should have a Medical college and further highlighted that the North Eastern states except, Assam and Tripura have no land survey record which precludes the beneficiaries of these states in getting benefits of various Central Sector Schemes and suggested that LPCs issued by DCs/DMs may be considered as a proof of evidence for land possession. He requested Hon’ble MoS to endorse these matters. He concluded by saying, “Let us implement and achieve exemplary projects in the district for others to replicate”.

MLA, Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom in his address urged the three departments of Agriculture, Rural Development and Water Resources to work in cohesion to address the issue of irrigation and for implementing all such projects, he insisted that the departments involve the Panchayati Raj Members. He took the opportunity to apprise the minister about the unconventional demography of the district and requested to bring about solutions for the non-APST populace of the district to avail services of old age pension and widow pension. He also sought assistance from central government to aid in setting up of vital De-addiction and rehabilitation centres and concluded by saying that the district is hoping to improve its performance and transform itself from an Aspirational district to inspirational district.

Deputy Commissioner, Namsai C. R Khampa, while welcoming the Minister gave an overview of the district and highlighted that the district has improved it’s rank under Aspirational District program from 93rd in 2018 to 14th as per the latest Key Performance Indicators (KPI) under the guidance of honorable legigators of the district. He further stated that all the challenges are being addressed to bring possible solutions.

District Planning Officer cum Nodal Officer (ADP), Dr. Keshab Sharma through his presentation briefed about the progress, achievements and bottlenecks of various parameters under Aspirational Districts Programme. He shared that the district has envisioned to transform itself into educational, tourism, health and agroindustrial hub and to be ranked amongst the top 5 performing districts. He apprised the Minister about the HR gap in various sectors, primarily health and skill development sector and requested that for sustenance of CSCs/CSPs, initial assistance be provided.

Following the review meeting, a CSR funded Model Anganwadi Centre at Kaba Village was inaugurated and a visit to One stop centre, Namsai was held.