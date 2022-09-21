ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: One more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

The man, identified as 44-year-old Dilip Saha, was arrested on the basis of information provided by Taket Jerang, deputy secretary and controller of examinations of APPSC.

September 21, 2022
Arunachal: One more arrested in APPSC question paper leak case

ITANAGAR- One more person has been arrested in connection with the alleged Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police nabbed the man from West Bengal. He was working in a courier service in Itanagar,  who carried the packet before printing., Capital Region Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram said.

Also Read- APPSC paper leakage case; 5arrested

The man, identified as 44-year-old Dilip Saha, was arrested on the basis of information provided by Taket Jerang, deputy secretary and controller of examinations of APPSC.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Itanagar Capital Police has arrested five people allegedly involved in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam question paper leak case and a case has been registered under section 120-B/420/406/407/409, IPC.

Also Read- Arunachal paper leak scam: APPSC cancels AE (Civil) recruitment exam

After arresting of five people in this case the  Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on ‘Tuesday cancelled the exam it conducted on August 26 and 27 for filing up of 33 AE (Civil) posts.

‘Meanwhile, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANY) demanded the Police department to conduct a ‘free and fair investigation’ into the AE (Civil) Mains Examination paper leak case. Appreciating the SP Jimmy Chiram-led Itanagar Capital Complex Police for arresting the five ‘persons in connection with the paper leak scam, the youth body said in a statement, “Exemplary ‘punishment must be given to the alleged accused persons”.

September 21, 2022
