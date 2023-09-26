ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: One drug peddler with Heroin worth Rs 70,000 arrested in Aalo

Last Updated: September 26, 2023
AALO-  A drug peddler was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, and heroin worth Rs 70,000 and unaccounted cash of Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from his possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Aalo Police Station personnel apprehended a peddler named Horda Jini, from the Piyi area and recovered 8.5 grams of narcotics substance ( heroine) , West Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Poswal said.

Two mobile handsets, empty soap cases and plastic tobacco containers were also seized from his possession, the SP said.

A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

