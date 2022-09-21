Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, confirms family

NEW DELHI: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has passed away at the age of 58. The comedian took his last breath at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Raju was admitted to AIIMS after he had a heart attack on August 10.

The comedian died at 10.20 am, after 41 days of hospitalisation.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian suffered a heart attack while he was working out in a South Delhi gym. Raju was complaining that he felt uneasy when he was moved to the hospital. He underwent an angioplasty the same day and has been on a ventilator ever since.

“He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital,” Raju Srivastava’s cousin had earlier told PTI.

Over the past few days, the comedian’s health had witnessed significant fluctuations. On 25th August there were reports of Raju gaining consciousness but his brother Dipoo Srivastava told ABP News that the family had no such information from the doctors. Dipoo had also said that the comedian has shown minor improvement and is recovering slowly.

Raju’s wife Shikha had also given his health update to his fans and family from time to time and had asked everyone to pray for his recovery.

Raju, best known for his stage character ‘Gajodhar’, was born on December 25, 1963, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in a middle-class family. His father, Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, was a poet. He was a good mimic since his early days.

Raju carved a niche for himself in the world of stand-up comedy with his well-timed jokes and comic takes on some very relevant situations in life. He rose to fame with the first-of-its-kind stand-up comedy talent hunt show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, with its first season premiering in the year 2005.

He appeared in Hindi films such as “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, “Bombay to Goa” (remake) and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”. He was one of the contestants on “Bigg Boss” season three. He was the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.