Bulldozers At Resort Owned By BJP Leader’s Son Arrested For Staff’s Murder

NEW DELHI- Amid outrage over the murder of a 19-year-old woman allegedly by BJP leader’s son in Uttarakhand, chief minister Pushkar Dhami ordered demolition of a resort owned by the accused, reported ANI.

Abhinav Kumar, special principal secretary to the CM, said that demolition was underway at the Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya on late Friday night on the orders of Dhami.

Pulkit Arya is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar, and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board.

Arya was among three people arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a woman who worked as a receptionist at his resort on Chilla road in Yamkeshwar area. The woman went missing earlier this week, in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, police said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Demolition underway on orders of CM PS Dhami, at the Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya who allegedly murdered Ankita Bhandari: Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the CM (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/8iklpWw0y6 ADVERTISEMENT — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Arya was arrested along with Saurabh Bhaskar (35) and Ankit Gupta (19) and all of them have confessed to the crime, police added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.