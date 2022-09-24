ADVERTISMENT
Bulldozers At Resort Owned By BJP Leader’s Son Arrested For Staff’s Murder

Pulkit Arya is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar, and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board.

September 24, 2022
NEW DELHI-  Amid outrage over the murder of a 19-year-old woman allegedly by BJP leader’s son in Uttarakhand, chief minister Pushkar Dhami ordered demolition of a resort owned by the accused, reported ANI.

Abhinav Kumar, special principal secretary to the CM, said that demolition was underway at the Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya on late Friday night on the orders of Dhami.

Arya was among three people arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a woman who worked as a receptionist at his resort on Chilla road in Yamkeshwar area. The woman went missing earlier this week, in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, police said.

Arya was arrested along with Saurabh Bhaskar (35) and Ankit Gupta (19) and all of them have confessed to the crime, police added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

