Chandigarh University video leak case: Punjab police arrests army personnel from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Making fourth arrest in the Chandigarh University case, Punjab Police on Saturday arrested an Army Personnel posted in Sela Pass of Arunachal Pradesh. The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjeev Singh, who is suspected of blackmailing the accused girl student. The accused belongs to Jammu and posted in Sela Pass.

This information shared by chief of Punjab police in his official twitter handle. He wrote a crucial breakthrough in the Chandigarh University girl video case with the arrest of an Army personnel, Sanjeev Singh, from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

A transit remand has been obtained from the Bomdila CJM for production before Mohali court. DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted the arrest has been made with the help of Army, Assam and Arunachal police.

The development came days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a high-level probe into the matter for which a three-member all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the overall supervision of ADGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo was constituted.

DGP Gaurav Yadav apprised that based on forensic and digital evidence, the Police team from SAS Nagar was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have arrested two men from Himachal Pradesh and a Chandigarh University girl student, also from Himachal, in the case so far.