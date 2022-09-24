Arunachal: DLSA ,Papum Pare conducts free legal awareness cum counselling programme

LEPORIANG- The District Legal Services Authority, Papum Pare organized a one day Free Legal Awareness cum Counselling Programme at Leporiang village under Sagalee circle on Saturday.

A total of 100 plus participants attended the programme.

The six member Legal Aid Officials from DLSA, Yupia spoke on the Duties and function of Legal Services Authority, Domestic violence and the Legal provisions against it, Victim Compensation Scheme, Pocso Act and Marriage Registration

The programme was attended by Nido Terin, CO, Leporiang, Principal Secondary School, Leporiang, Head Gaon Bura and Buris, Self Help Group, Students, Villagers.