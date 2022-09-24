ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DLSA ,Papum Pare conducts free legal awareness cum counselling programme

September 24, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: DLSA ,Papum Pare conducts free legal awareness cum counselling programme

LEPORIANG-  The District Legal Services Authority, Papum Pare organized a one day Free Legal Awareness cum Counselling Programme at Leporiang village under Sagalee circle on Saturday.

A total of 100 plus participants attended the programme.

The six member Legal Aid Officials from DLSA, Yupia  spoke on the  Duties and function of Legal Services Authority, Domestic violence and the Legal provisions against it,  Victim Compensation Scheme, Pocso Act and Marriage Registration

The programme was attended by Nido Terin, CO, Leporiang, Principal Secondary School, Leporiang, Head Gaon Bura and Buris, Self Help Group, Students, Villagers.

Related Articles

Tags
September 24, 2022
0 Less than a minute
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Search ops for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao called off

Arunachal: Search ops for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao called off

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: Govt constitute high-level panel to probe APPSC paper leak case

Arunachal: Govt constitute high-level panel to probe APPSC paper leak case

September 21, 2022
Arunachal: Aspirants organize a unique protest by crowdfunding for APPSC

Arunachal: Aspirants organize a unique protest by crowdfunding for APPSC

September 21, 2022
Arunachal: MoS Pratima Bhoumik visits Namsai

Arunachal: MoS Pratima Bhoumik visits Namsai

September 21, 2022
Arunachal: ED carries out search operations in TAH compensation case

Arunachal: ED carries out search operations in TAH compensation case

September 21, 2022
Aruachal: Security Forces Apprehend Two Cadres Of NSCN (K-YA) In Changlang

Aruachal: Security Forces Apprehend Two Cadres Of NSCN (K-YA) In Changlang

September 21, 2022
Arunachal paper leak scam: APPSC cancels AE (Civil) recruitment exam

Arunachal paper leak scam: APPSC cancels AE (Civil) recruitment exam

September 20, 2022
Arunachal: Tage Taki outlines roadmap for Ziro’s prosperity

Arunachal: Tage Taki outlines roadmap for Ziro’s prosperity

September 20, 2022
Lumpy Skin Disease: BJP Protest Over Cattle Deaths in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Lumpy Skin Disease: BJP Protest Over Cattle Deaths in Rajasthan’s Jaipur

September 20, 2022
Arunachal: Union MoS inspected various projects at Namsai

Arunachal: Union MoS inspected various projects at Namsai

September 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button