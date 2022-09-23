ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Hindi is a scientific language; says Ram Chander Jangra

September 23, 2022
Hindi is a scientific language; says Ram Chander Jangra

TAWANG- Hindi is a scientific language and there is no other language which can compete with Hindi, said Ram Chander Jangra, Dy Chairman cum Convenor of the sub committee of Parliamentary committee on official language on Friday during his visit in Tawang.

The first sub committee of Parliamentary committee on official language headed by Ram Chander Jangra, MP Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman cum Convenor of the sub committee and other members of the committee Shyam Singh Yadav ,MP Lok Sabha, Iranna Kadadi,  MP Rajya Sabha, Sujeet Kumar, MP Rajya Sabha and other officials today reached Tawang on a three days official visit.

The visiting parliamentary committee was given warm traditional reception at circuit house Tawang by the officers of district administration and Tawang army brigade.

The committee in the afternoon inspected the implementation of official language in various central govt institutions and organisations through their representatives in  the DC Conference hall, Tawang.

Speaking on the occasion Dy. Chairman cum convenor Ram Chander Jangra, informed about special powers of standing committee on official language.

He said every year rules and regulations related to proper implementation of official language is circulated and We should take Hindi language as mission. On 14 sept 1949 it was decided that Hindi will be implemented as official language.

He further said that the language used by administration should be easy to understand by common public. Face is the index of mind, the way a person express his feeling is possible only through language, language plays very important role in development of a society.

Hindi is a scientific language and there is no other language which can compete with Hindi.

We are celebrating 75 years of Independence but it is very unfortunate that still we couldn’t develop a common language connecting every citizen of the country.

The moral education to a child can be best given only through ones own mother tongue,he stressed that children should be given moral education besides other knowledge in schools. Basic education to child must be given in mother tongue.

Member of the Sub committee Shyam Singh Yadav said that use of Hindi should be encouraged to make it link and national language.

Later the members put queries to officers from Rajiv Gandhi University, NIT Itanagar, NERIST, KV Sangthan Tinsukia, IOC Doimukh CIHCS Dahung and 190 Mtn Brigade regarding proper implementation of official language in their respective organisations.

