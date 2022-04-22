Arunachal

Arunachal: Over 50 Houses, Shops Gutted in Yingkiong Fire

Rupees 4 Crore Worth Properties Destroyed, Few Injured.

April 22, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Over 50 Houses, Shops Gutted in Yingkiong Fire

YINGKIONG-   More than 50 houses and shops were reduced to ashes and property worth crores of rupees was destroyed after a devastating fire broke out at Yingkiong, the headquarters of Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh. The massive fire broke out in upper market area of Yingkiong around 2.30 pm Thursday that reduced 54 houses and shops to ashes, informed locals.

Though there was no report of human casualties, however, three persons sustained minor burn injuries,  informed Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, who represents Tuting-Yingkiong assembly constituency.

Arunachal: Over 50 Houses, Shops Gutted in Yingkiong Fire

 “Fire tenders rushed to the spot, took time to contain the intensified inferno. Properties worth around Rs 4 crore have been damaged as being assessed by the district administration,” Libang said.

Related Articles

Arunachal: Over 50 Houses, Shops Gutted in Yingkiong Fire

“Many shopkeepers lost their all merchandise, while the fire mishap affected about 120 to 175 people. Though the Deputy Commissioner gave immediate relief, the state government will grant relief on receipt of loss assessment report,” he said.

Arunachal: Over 50 Houses, Shops Gutted in Yingkiong Fire

The victim families were shifted to boys’ hostel of government higher secondary school, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya and girls’ residential school, Libang said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be known and under investigation.

Yingkiong Market Welfare Committee (YMWC) secretary Taram Libang informed that several shops have suffered heavy damage. The fire tenders could not reach on time and the fire was doused by united efforts of local people, traders, Army and BRO personnel, he added.

Tags
April 22, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Committed to solving Arunachal-Assam boundary issues: Pema Khandu

Committed to solving Arunachal-Assam boundary issues: Pema Khandu

April 13, 2022
Arunachal: Aashwasan Campaign launched at KDS Hospital in Tawang

Arunachal: Aashwasan Campaign launched at KDS Hospital in Tawang

April 13, 2022
Arunachal: ICAR AP Centre initiated activities in remote Hunli-Desali village

Arunachal: ICAR AP Centre initiated activities in remote Hunli-Desali village

April 13, 2022
Tawang APST station awarded for highest KMPL: PCRA

Tawang APST station awarded for highest KMPL: PCRA

April 12, 2022
Arunachal sweeps Hindi letter writing competition

Arunachal sweeps Hindi letter writing competition

April 12, 2022
Itanagar: Khandu condoles demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol

Itanagar: Khandu condoles demise of Rev Dr Joram Dol

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein took a review on establishing a science centre at Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein took a review on establishing a science centre at Namsai

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Agriculture market at Tengapani

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Agriculture market at Tengapani

April 12, 2022
Six new heliports will be developed in Arunachal Pradesh- Union Minister

Six new heliports will be developed in Arunachal Pradesh- Union Minister

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Alliance Air's First Made in India DO-228 Flight lands in Pasighat

Arunachal: Alliance Air’s First Made in India DO-228 Flight lands in Pasighat

April 12, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button