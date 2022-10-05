ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Army chopper crash in Tawang, One pilot killed, another injured

October 5, 2022
ITANAGAR-  A pilot was killed and another injured when an Army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh crashed on Wednesday, defence sources said.

Defence sources said that during a routine sortie, the Cheetah helicopter crashed at around 10 a.m. injuring both the pilots and they were immediately evacuated to nearest Military Hospital.

“With regret to inform that one of the pilots, who was critically injured, succumbed to the injuries during treatment, the source said.

“The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained,”.

