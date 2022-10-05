ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro annual flower maintenance day observed

Panchayat members of Reru Kalung, members of All Kalung Development Committee, gaon buras, gaon buris and villagers of Kalung village attended the programme.

October 5, 2022
ZIRO-  The second edition of annual Ziro flower maintenance-cum-preservation day was organized at Kalung village today.

Initiated by 13th Reru Kalung ZPM Subu Lento, the programme was graced by PWD chief engineer Planning and Design Er. Dani Gambo and Director SIRD Habung Lampung.

Despite inclement weather, sweeping, cleaning, pruning of the flowers between Hari-Kalung villages and discussions on more flower plantations and better maintenance of the famous flower stretch of Ziro valley were discussed during the programme.

October 5, 2022
